Could Jon Gruden land with the Saints as offensive coordinator?

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:19 PM

Before the 2025 coaching carousel started to spin, some were suggesting that Jon Gruden would get consideration for one of the various vacancies. His name never came up.

There’s still one place where it could. Not as head coach, but potentially as offensive coordinator.

There’s reason to at least keep an eye on presumed future Saints coach Kellen Moore hiring Gruden to run the offense. Beyond the fact that the Saints have previously used Gruden as an offensive consultant — with no blowback from the locker room or the league — Gruden has multiple years of experience with Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Although Carr’s contract permits the Saints to move on and save $30 million in 2025 cash, adding someone like Gruden as the offensive coordinator would be conducive to continuity.

We’re not saying it’s going to happen. We’re just suggesting that the possibility not be ruled out. Even if 31 teams were inclined to say no, all it takes is one to whisper yes.