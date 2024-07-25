Courtland Sutton agrees to revised deal with Broncos

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been in the market for a new contract, but he’s settling for a revised one for the time being.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sutton, who reported to training camp this week, has agreed to a reworked deal for the 2024 season. Sutton was set to make a base salary of $13 million, but can now make up to $15.2 million after the Broncos added incentives to his pact.

Sutton is under contract for 2025 with a base salary of $13.5 million, but none of that money is guaranteed so he’ll remain in the market for a longer commitment from the team in the future.

Sutton led the team with 59 catches, 772 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and may need to upgrade those numbers to secure the deal he’s looking for in Denver.