Courtland Sutton: We saw a really good glimpse of Bo Nix’s potential Sunday

The Broncos didn’t score any touchdowns in their Week Two loss to the Steelers, but it didn’t take long for them to show that Week Three would be a different story.

Quarterback Bo Nix ran for a score less than five minutes into their road game against the Buccaneers and the Broncos extended their lead to 14 points before the first quarter was over. It would shrink to 13 points before halftime, but the Broncos did the only scoring in the second half of a 26-7 victory.

The win was the first of Nix’s career and wide receiver Courtland Sutton said the first-round pick’s effort — 25-of-36 for 216 yards, nine carries for 47 yards — was “encouraging” because it was a sign of better things to come in the future.

“I think we got to see a really good glimpse of the potential of where he can take this offense and where we can go as an offense with him at the helm,” Sutton said, via the team’s website.

Nix and the Broncos will be on the road again next weekend and the Jets defense will provide the next test of the rookie’s progress as a professional quarterback.