nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win
nbc_pft_giantscommanders_240923.jpg
Giants defy doubters by beating Browns

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win
nbc_pft_giantscommanders_240923.jpg
Giants defy doubters by beating Browns

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Courtland Sutton: We saw a really good glimpse of Bo Nix’s potential Sunday

  
Published September 23, 2024 10:28 AM

The Broncos didn’t score any touchdowns in their Week Two loss to the Steelers, but it didn’t take long for them to show that Week Three would be a different story.

Quarterback Bo Nix ran for a score less than five minutes into their road game against the Buccaneers and the Broncos extended their lead to 14 points before the first quarter was over. It would shrink to 13 points before halftime, but the Broncos did the only scoring in the second half of a 26-7 victory.

The win was the first of Nix’s career and wide receiver Courtland Sutton said the first-round pick’s effort — 25-of-36 for 216 yards, nine carries for 47 yards — was “encouraging” because it was a sign of better things to come in the future.

“I think we got to see a really good glimpse of the potential of where he can take this offense and where we can go as an offense with him at the helm,” Sutton said, via the team’s website.

Nix and the Broncos will be on the road again next weekend and the Jets defense will provide the next test of the rookie’s progress as a professional quarterback.