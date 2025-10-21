 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Cowboys activate WR Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve

  
Published October 21, 2025 05:36 PM

The Cowboys have activated wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

They were required to make a move to get him back on the active roster or he would have finished the season on IR.

“That receiving room has gotten pretty spicy, so he’s going to have to get in there,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s got an element to his game that we don’t have — rare size and speed, and he’s a physical player, and he’ll be one to get on the field.”

He made five receptions for 46 yards in eight games with the Cowboys last season after a trade from the Panthers.

Mingo sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in August and landed on injured reserve at the start of the season.

The Cowboys placed offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (neck) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Keegan has not played in the regular season.

The Cowboys will hope the 21-day practice windows for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, rookie cornerback Shavon Revel and center Cooper Beebe on Wednesday.