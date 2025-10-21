Cowboys activate WR Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve

The Cowboys have activated wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

They were required to make a move to get him back on the active roster or he would have finished the season on IR.

“That receiving room has gotten pretty spicy, so he’s going to have to get in there,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s got an element to his game that we don’t have — rare size and speed, and he’s a physical player, and he’ll be one to get on the field.”

He made five receptions for 46 yards in eight games with the Cowboys last season after a trade from the Panthers.

Mingo sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in August and landed on injured reserve at the start of the season.

The Cowboys placed offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (neck) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Keegan has not played in the regular season.

The Cowboys will hope the 21-day practice windows for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, rookie cornerback Shavon Revel and center Cooper Beebe on Wednesday.