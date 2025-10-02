 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Cowboys add DE Marshawn Kneeland to their injury report

  
Published October 2, 2025 06:47 PM

The Cowboys had 11 players either out of practice or limited on Wednesday. They added one more on Thursday.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was limited with an ankle injury, an indication he injured his ankle in practice.

Otherwise, the report stayed the same as on Wednesday.

Left guard Tyler Smith (knee), right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) did not practice again.

All could miss the game, which would mean the Cowboys are without four starting offensive lineman. Center Cooper Beebe is on injured reserve already.

Right tackle Terence Steele is their only healthy starting offensive lineman.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) were limited a second consecutive day. Carson and Mingo had their 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.