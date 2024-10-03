Cowboys add five players to their practice report Thursday

The Cowboys added five players to their practice report Thursday. All five practiced in some capacity.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (dehydration), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (dehydration) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) were limited. Running back Rico Dowdle (wrist) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) were full participants.

None of the five appeared on Thursday’s report.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) remained out of practice and seems unlikely to play Sunday, though the team has yet to rule him out. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) already is ruled out.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) again was limited.

“He needs to make a big step today,” coach Mike McCarthy said of Carson before practice. “He’s definitely someone I will be watching. He’s getting better but I don’t have a strong feeling [about his availability] either way.”