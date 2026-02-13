Cowboys add Scott Symons as inside linebackers coach
Published February 13, 2026 10:35 AM
The Cowboys have added a defensive assistant.
Dallas is hiring Scott Symons as inside linebackers coach, according to multiple reports.
Symons spent the last four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at SMU.
He has had several stops at the college level, also working as a defensive assistant for Arizona State, Arkansas Tech, West Georgia, Memphis, and Liberty.
This will be Symons’ first stop in the NFL.