Cowboys agree to terms with OG Rob Jones

It probably wasn’t the moves Cowboys fans were wishing for, but the team did come to terms with two outside free agents Monday, and in the process, filled two needs.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys agreed to terms with running back Javonte Williams.

Now, they have a deal with free agent offensive lineman Rob Jones, who agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, per multiple reports.

Jones, 26, started all 17 games at left guard for the Dolphins last season. He played 1,078 snaps, 95 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps.

Jones appeared in 49 games with 30 starts in his four seasons in Miami.

The Cowboys need to replace right guard Zack Martin, who has retired.