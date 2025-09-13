 Skip navigation
Cowboys and Tyler Smith agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published September 13, 2025 04:30 PM

The Cowboys will be keeping guard Tyler Smith around for the long term.

Smith and the Cowboys have agreed to a four-year contract extension. According to multiple reports, the value of the deal is $96 million and makes Smith the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

The 24-year-old Smith was the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2022 and is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys had picked up Smith’s fifth-year option, so he was already locked up through 2026, but now they’ve ensured he’ll stick around beyond that.

After Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones decided Micah Parsons wasn’t worth the money he wanted and traded him to Green Bay, Jones has invested in keeping Smith around.