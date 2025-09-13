Cowboys and Tyler Smith agree to four-year contract extension

The Cowboys will be keeping guard Tyler Smith around for the long term.

Smith and the Cowboys have agreed to a four-year contract extension. According to multiple reports, the value of the deal is $96 million and makes Smith the NFL’s highest-paid guard.

The 24-year-old Smith was the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2022 and is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys had picked up Smith’s fifth-year option, so he was already locked up through 2026, but now they’ve ensured he’ll stick around beyond that.

