Cowboys announce 2024 coaching staff, including Al Harris’ new title

The Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the offseason, replacing him with Mike Zimmer. Quinn took passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and assistant defensive line coach Shariff Floyd with him.

Defensive line coach Aden Durde left to become the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys announced their entire 2024 coaching staff Tuesday, confirming that secondary coach Al Harris will take on the title of assistant head coach.

“Al has been such an impactful member of our coaching staff and team,” coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to his leadership in this expanded role. He’s a highly effective mentor and motivator, and our entire team will benefit from him taking this elevated step. Al’s dedication, teamwork, understanding of the game and experience in developing the unique dynamics necessary to support a championship locker room are all part of his special fit for this.”

Harris, a former NFL player, said he is excited to continue his growth as an NFL coach. He is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys.

“I appreciate coach McCarthy and the Cowboys for entrusting me with the responsibility of assisting the head coach in our pursuit of winning championships,” Harris said. “We have a strong and talented group that is capable of achieving our goals and I will dedicate my time, energy, and expertise to help this team succeed by contributing in any way possible. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue what we began in 2020.”

Here are the new coaches on the team’s 2024 coaching staff:

New Offensive Coaches

Steve Shimko - Offensive Assistant/Quality Control

New Defensive Coaches

Mike Zimmer - Defensive Coordinator

Paul Guenther - Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Jeff Zgonina - Defensive Line

Greg Ellis - Assistant Defensive Line/Quality Control

Cristian Garcia - Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control