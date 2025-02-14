Cowboys announce Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff

The Cowboys have finalized head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff.

Schottenheimer was bumped up from offensive coordinator to succeed Mike McCarthy in the top job last month and his former spot will be filled by Klayton Adams. Wide receivers coach Junior Adams, assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, pass game specialist Ken Dorsey, game management coordinator Ryan Feder, running backs coach Derrick Foster, quarterback fellow Dele Harding, offensive line coach Conor Riley, quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, and tight ends coach Lunda Wells make up the rest of the offensive staff.

Chinyoung, Feder, Shimko, and Wells remain on the staff from last year.

The Cowboys hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator. He will work with assistant defensive line coach Bryan Bing, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive quality control assistant J.J. Clark, defensive pass game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/corners coach David Overstreet, defensive quality control assistant Tanzel Smart, secondary/nickels coach Darian Thompson, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Nick Sorenson is the new special teams coordinator and he’ll be assisted by Carlos Polk. Tyler Boles will be Schottenheimer’s chief of staff while strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and his assistant strength coaches will return.

