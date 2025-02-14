 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys announce Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff

  
Published February 14, 2025 01:54 PM

The Cowboys have finalized head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first coaching staff.

Schottenheimer was bumped up from offensive coordinator to succeed Mike McCarthy in the top job last month and his former spot will be filled by Klayton Adams. Wide receivers coach Junior Adams, assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, pass game specialist Ken Dorsey, game management coordinator Ryan Feder, running backs coach Derrick Foster, quarterback fellow Dele Harding, offensive line coach Conor Riley, quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, and tight ends coach Lunda Wells make up the rest of the offensive staff.

Chinyoung, Feder, Shimko, and Wells remain on the staff from last year.

The Cowboys hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator. He will work with assistant defensive line coach Bryan Bing, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive quality control assistant J.J. Clark, defensive pass game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/corners coach David Overstreet, defensive quality control assistant Tanzel Smart, secondary/nickels coach Darian Thompson, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Nick Sorenson is the new special teams coordinator and he’ll be assisted by Carlos Polk. Tyler Boles will be Schottenheimer’s chief of staff while strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and his assistant strength coaches will return.