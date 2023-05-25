 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys aren’t having 11-on-11 drills in OTAs to avoid another violation of the rules

  
Published May 25, 2023 06:23 PM

The Cowboys’ practices don’t look like real practices, because, well, they aren’t.

After sanctions the past two years for practices that were deemed too physical, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is making sure they won’t incur another one this year during organized team activities.

“Our team periods are basically walk-throughs and jog-throughs,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “So, we won’t have a competitive 11-on-11 drill here probably ever again in the offseason.”

McCarthy paid a fine of $50,000 in 2021 and $100,000 in 2022 for the Cowboys having too much contact in offseason practices without pads. According to Archer, a brief kerfuffle between two players last year led to an investigation that prompted the penalties, which also included a fine for the team and a loss of OTAs.

A third violation potentially could cost the Cowboys a draft pick.

McCarthy said team drills under the current guidelines “really are not practical.”

He was asked whether the Cowboys’ change in format was related to his $150,000 in fines. McCarthy offered a smile, prompting laughter from reporters.

“I mean I’m glad you find humor in it,” McCarthy said. “My wife and I don’t think it’s really funny. It’s actually a sore spot with me. I’m on camera [or] I’d tell you exactly how I really feel. Got to follow the rules.”