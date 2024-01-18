Cowboys bungled messaging on Mike McCarthy

Maybe the Cowboys like the drama. Or maybe they just screwed this one up.

Regardless, the end result for Dallas and coach Mike McCarthy is that he apparently was staying as head coach, no matter what happened against the Packers. Even if the home team was caught flat-footed and unprepared for the coming storm of cheese. Even if they were embarrassed in their own building, giving up 48 points to the No. 7 seed in the conference. Even if the game was never actually close.

If that was the case, why didn’t owner Jerry Jones say so before the wild-card loss to Green Bay? Why didn’t he loudly shout down the impression he created when saying McCarthy would be assessed based on how the playoffs go? All Jerry had to do was to declare on 105.3 The Fan last week that McCarthy is the coach and will continue to be the coach, win or lose or blowout against the Packers.

The mixed signals created the impression that McCarthy wouldn’t be back. By waiting three days to say otherwise, Jones has left plenty of Cowboys fans confused and upset that change isn’t happening.

At times, I wonder whether Jones is truly tormented by the annual failures of his football team, or whether he just acts that way to keep the fans fully engaged and prepared to plunk down cash for tickets and overpriced food and beer and other stuff. Is it all just one big grift, aimed at making fans think he really wants to win another Super Bowl while he deposits many more millions in the bank, regardless of what the team accomplishes?

If that’s the case, he still blew it. He allowed an assumption to take root that there would be a new coach. That McCarthy wouldn’t be back.

Maybe Jones considered it. As mentioned during PFT Live, I’d love to know how the deliberations went. What factors were considered? Did Jerry explore other available candidates? Did he require McCarthy to make the case for his retention?

Or does Jerry simply not want to pay McCarthy to not coach the team in 2024? Could it be that Jones still plans (if he indeed does) to make defensive coordinator Dan Quinn the successor to McCarthy, and that Jones realized that the change would not have gone over very well after Quinn’s defense gave up 48 points?

Regardless, a brush fire emerged for McCarthy’s ouster after the loss to the Packers. Jones and the Cowboys easily could have prevented it. Instead, they lit the fire and let it burn for three days before surprising everyone by saying there was no fire at all.

If Jones feels so strongly about McCarthy, Jones will extend the contract, right? Maybe not. If it was simply about not buying out the final year of McCarthy’s contract, Jones would let McCarthy finish out the deal and then decide what to do next.

Either way, it’s not the best strategy for making fans think that Jones truly wants to win another Super Bowl.