 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys confirm DE Sam Williams tore his ACL, MCL

  
Published July 28, 2024 11:03 PM

An MRI confirmed what the Cowboys feared: Defensive end Sam Williams’ season is finished.

The team confirmed that Williams tore the ACL and the MCL in his left knee during Sunday’s practice. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.

The Cowboys’ first significant injury of camp came in their first full padded practice.

It’s a tough break for both Williams and the Cowboys as he was expected to contribute behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Williams totaled 8.5 sacks in his first two years combined.

The Cowboys didn’t re-sign Dorance Armstrong or Dante Fowler, counting on Williams to step up. They also used a second-round pick on Marshawn Kneeland.

Durrell Johnson and Junior Fehoko also now have an even bigger opportunity.