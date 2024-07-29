Cowboys confirm DE Sam Williams tore his ACL, MCL

An MRI confirmed what the Cowboys feared: Defensive end Sam Williams’ season is finished.

The team confirmed that Williams tore the ACL and the MCL in his left knee during Sunday’s practice. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.

The Cowboys’ first significant injury of camp came in their first full padded practice.

It’s a tough break for both Williams and the Cowboys as he was expected to contribute behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Williams totaled 8.5 sacks in his first two years combined.

The Cowboys didn’t re-sign Dorance Armstrong or Dante Fowler, counting on Williams to step up. They also used a second-round pick on Marshawn Kneeland.

Durrell Johnson and Junior Fehoko also now have an even bigger opportunity.