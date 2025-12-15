Cowboys convert two fourth downs, including a fake FG, for a 7-0 lead

Everything has gone the Cowboys’ way early in Sunday Night Football.

On the second play from scrimmage, blitzing safety Donovan Wilson tipped J.J. McCarthy’s pass, and the Vikings quarterback tried to bat it away. Instead, McCarthy batted it into the arms of Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who intercepted it at the Vikings 35.

The Minnesota defense stopped the Cowboys, who sent their field-goal unit on the field for fourth-and-4. Instead of Brandon Aubrey kicking the field goal, though, holder Bryan Anger flipped the ball to Aubrey, who ran for 6 yards and a first down.

The Cowboys faced another fourth down on the goal line, and Javonte Williams ran for the needed 1 yard from the 2-yard line. Williams then scored on the next play.

The Cowboys lead 7-0.

Dak Prescott is 2-of-3 for 14 yards, and Williams has six carries for 13 yards.