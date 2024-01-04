Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong misses Thursday’s practice

The Cowboys added offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Chauncey Golston to the practice report, listing them as out with an illness.

The team had two other changes, with defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) downgraded to a non-participant after getting limited work Wednesday. Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) looks on track to return this week after having full participation Thursday after limited work Wednesday.

The rest of the Cowboys’ report remained the same.

Left guard Tyler Smith (foot), safety Malik Hooker (ankle/illness), safety Juanyeh Thomas (illness), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) and right guard Zack Martin (rest) did not practice again.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) remained limited.