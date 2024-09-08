Cowboys demolish Browns 33-17, getting six sacks, two takeaways

The Cowboys dominated the Browns in every phase, with two offensive touchdowns, a special teams touchdown, four field goals and a defense that produced six sacks and two takeaways. It was an ugly home opener for the Browns.

The Cowboys won 33-17, making a statement after an offseason of questions and angst.

The Browns offense, which was missing both starting offensive tackles, was no match for Mike Zimmer’s defense. Cleveland had only one first down, 22 plays and 54 yards in the first half and finished with 70 plays for 230 yards and 15 first downs with an average gain of 3.3 yards.

Eric Kendricks, the Cowboys’ big offseason free agent acquisition, made a team-leading nine tackles with two sacks and an interception. DeMarcus Lawrence also had two sacks, and Micah Parsons had a sack, a tipped pass that led to Kendricks’ pick and five quarterback hits.

Trevon Diggs made an interception in his first game back after tearing an ACL early last season, and DeMarvion Overshown had a sack in his first regular-season game after missing all of his rookie season with a torn ACL.

Deshaun Watson was 24-of-45 for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and former Cowboy Amari Cooper had only two catches for 16 yards. David Njoku, who caught four passes for 44 yards, left with an ankle injury in the second half.

Dak Prescott completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown after agreeing to terms on a record-setting extension earlier in the day. CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 61 yards after missing all of the offseason and training camp while seeking an extension he signed two weeks ago.

KaVontae Turpin returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown early in the second half, his first career return for a touchdown, and Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 57, 40, 50 and 46 yards. He made a record-tying 66-yard field goal at the end of the first half that was negated by a delay of game, and the Cowboys didn’t let him attempt a 71-yarder.

But it was all Cowboys all day, reminding everyone they still have the talent to contend.