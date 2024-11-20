Cowboys designate Brandin Cooks, Marshawn Kneeland to return from IR

The Cowboys will get two players back on the practice field Wednesday.

The team announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland have been designated for return from injured reserve.

Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a procedure and last played in Week Four. He had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown before being sidelined.

Kneeland played in the first five games of the season, but has been out for the last five after injuring his meniscus. The 2024 second-round pick had 10 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Both players can practice with the team for the next three weeks before the Cowboys will reach a deadline to activate them.