Cowboys DL Osa Odighizuwa is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 2

  
Published September 12, 2025 11:39 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa has been named their Community MVP for Week 2.

Odighizuwa held a baby shower event for 20 single mothers and their families in Dallas. The guests had a five-course meal, played games, and received more than $500 worth of gifts for their new child while also receiving information about local child-related programs and services. Odighizuwa will hold a similar event in his hometown of Portland during the Cowboys’ bye week.

“I’m truly honored to be selected as an NFLPA Community MVP,” Odighizuwa said in a statement. “Giving back to my communities in both Dallas and Portland is something that’s very close to my heart. I believe every professional athlete has a responsibility to give back and set an example for the younger athletes who look up to us.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Odighizuwa’s foundation and he will join the other weekly honorees as candidates for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.