Cowboys draft Texas RB Jaydon Blue in fifth round

The Cowboys had not drafted a running back since using a sixth-round pick on Deuce Vaughn in 2023. They were heavily criticized for not drafting one in 2024, and they ranked 24th in attempts, 27th in yards and last in rushing touchdowns with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

After signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, the Cowboys used the 149th overall pick on Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries in 15 games last season, missing one game with a right ankle injury. He also had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

Blue will have to improve his ball security after fumbling seven times the past two seasons, including five in 2024.