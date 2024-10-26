Cowboys elevate Dalvin Cook to active roster

One of the best running backs in recent seasons will be making his debut for the Cowboys on Sunday.

And while he’s not Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook might still have some gas in the tank.

The Cowboys elevated Cook from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

The Cowboys also placed tight end John Stephens on injured reserve and signed cornerback Amani Oruwariye to the 53-man roster.

Cooks, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, is more than a year and a half younger than Henry. And while 2023 didn’t work out well for Cook, he had four straight Pro Bowl seasons, from 2019 through 2022, with Minnesota. In 2020, Cook had a career-high 1,557 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Cut by the Vikings after the 2020 season, Cook initially signed with the Jets. He didn’t play much, and he was released near the end of the season. He signed with the Ravens, appearing in only one game for Baltimore — the playoff win over the Texans.

The Cowboys might not have a playoff game for Cook or anyone else to play in, if they don’t turn it around. At 3-3, they get a chance to get on the right track against the equally desperate 49ers.

Rico Dowdle leads the Cowboys in rushing, with 246 yards. Ezekiel Elliott has 115 — and he’s averaging only three yards per carry.

