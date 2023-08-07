Cowboys “excited” by what they’ve seen from K Brandon Aubrey

The Cowboys cut kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, which left them with USFL alum Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker on the 90-man roster.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy both made it sound like that will remain the case. McCarthy said, via the team’s website, the team is “always open” to considering other options, but that Aubrey is a young kicker and they plan to “make sure he gets the reps” this summer.

Jones shared a similar view of the situation.

“We’re comfortable,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re excited about what we’ve seen, excited about how he got here and he’s having a real solid camp and so we’re very comfortable going into the season with him.”

Aubrey played soccer at Notre Dame and professionally before signing with Birmingham of the USFL in 2022. He was 18-of-22 on field goals and 22-of-24 on extra points for the Stallions this season.