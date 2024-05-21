 Skip navigation
Cowboys expect big jump from Jalen Tolbert

  
Published May 21, 2024 09:27 AM

The Cowboys aren’t expecting CeeDee Lamb at their organized team activities and that will give more time for the team’s other receivers to make an impression on the coaching staff.

One player who will be watched closely is Jalen Tolbert. The Cowboys have not made any veteran additions to the group after the departure of Michael Gallup, which leaves Tolbert on track to be the No. 3 wideout behind Lamb and Brandin Cooks during the 2024 season.

Tolbert went from two catches as a rookie to 22 catches last year and wide receivers coach Robert Prince said the team expects another leap forward from the 2022 third-round pick.

“We expect all of those guys to make a jump,” Prince said, via the team’s website. “It starts with [Tolbert]. He made a big jump from Year One to Year Two, and we expect the same thing to happen for him going into Year Three.”

Prince also pointed to 2023 seventh-rounder Jalen Brooks as a player the Cowboys want to see hit the next level and improvement from both players would be a big positive for the offensive potential in Dallas this season.