Cowboys-Giants averages 16.22 million viewers on Amazon Prime

Even though both teams entered the game at 1-2 and despite the fact that Dallas has owned the series in recent years, Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and Giants generated huge numbers for Amazon Prime.

The average audience for the Week 4 Thursday night game was 16.22 million. That made it the most-watched game on Prime and the most-streamed regular-season game ever.

The game also attracted an audience more than 20 percent higher than last year’s Week 4 game between the Lions and Packers.

Cowboys-Giants peaked at 18.1 million viewers during the 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. ET window.

For the season, TNF is averaging 14.88 million viewers. That’s more than 25 percent higher than last year’s full-season average.

Slowly but surely, the audience numbers for TNF on Prime are approaching the audience figures generated when the package was on traditional, three-letter broadcast TV.