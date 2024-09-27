 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys-Giants averages 16.22 million viewers on Amazon Prime

  
Published September 27, 2024 06:13 PM

Even though both teams entered the game at 1-2 and despite the fact that Dallas has owned the series in recent years, Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and Giants generated huge numbers for Amazon Prime.

The average audience for the Week 4 Thursday night game was 16.22 million. That made it the most-watched game on Prime and the most-streamed regular-season game ever.

The game also attracted an audience more than 20 percent higher than last year’s Week 4 game between the Lions and Packers.

Cowboys-Giants peaked at 18.1 million viewers during the 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. ET window.

For the season, TNF is averaging 14.88 million viewers. That’s more than 25 percent higher than last year’s full-season average.

Slowly but surely, the audience numbers for TNF on Prime are approaching the audience figures generated when the package was on traditional, three-letter broadcast TV.