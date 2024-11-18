Cowboys have lost their last five home games, by a combined 110 points

The Texans will play tonight on the most welcoming field for road teams in the NFL: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the only thing worse than the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is the quality of play from the Cowboys.

Going back to last season’s playoffs, the Cowboys have lost their last five home games and been outscored by a whopping 201-91 combined score in those five games. That’s an average score of 40-18. The Cowboys aren’t just losing at home, they’re being humiliated at home.

The only other NFL team that hasn’t won at home this season is the Giants, and even they’ve been more competitive than the Cowboys, as the Giants are losing by “only” 13.4 points a game. The Giants have also won at home more recently than the Cowboys have; the Giants won their final home game of last season on January 7, 2024.

The Cowboys are the only team in any of the major North American sports leagues that still hasn’t won a game in the calendar year 2024. Dallas’s last home win came on December 30, 2023, in controversial fashion over Detroit when an apparent game-winning two-point conversion catch by Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker was overruled because the official claimed Decker hadn’t properly reported as an eligible receiver.

Since that big night in Dallas, it’s been ugly. Th Cowboys will try to win a game at home, finally, tonight against the Texans.