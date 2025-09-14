 Skip navigation
Cowboys have signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:50 PM

After watching Russell Wilson pass for 450 yards Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced a signing postgame.

The Cowboys signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney before Sunday’s game, Jones said.

“He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ 40-37 overtime victory over the Giants, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys had two sacks of Wilson after one sack of Jalen Hurts in Week 1. Micah Parsons, who the Cowboys traded to the Packers before the season, has 1.5 sacks in limited action.

Wilson went 30-of-41 for 450 yards and three touchdowns, and the Giants gained 506 yards.

Clowney, 32, visited the Cowboys on Wednesday.

He has never had a double-digit sack season but has 58 since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. Clowney’s three Pro Bowls came with the Texans in 2016-18. He also has played for the Seahawks, Titans, Browns, Ravens and Panthers.