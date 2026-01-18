Falcons finalizing deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their head coach

The Falcons have found their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons are finalizing a deal with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski was fired by the Browns after the end of the regular season.

Stefanski was 45-56 in the regular season over six seasons as the Browns’ head coach. They reached the playoffs twice in his first four seasons, but lost their opening game both times and then went 8-26 over the last two seasons.

Poor quarterback play had a lot to do with that record and Stefanski will take over a Falcons team that’s banking on Michael Penix returning from a serious knee injury. Whether it is Penix or someone else, Stefanski will need to get better production from the position if his Falcons tenure is going to be more fruitful.