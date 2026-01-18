 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons finalizing deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their head coach

  
Published January 17, 2026 09:55 PM

The Falcons have found their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons are finalizing a deal with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski was fired by the Browns after the end of the regular season.

Stefanski was 45-56 in the regular season over six seasons as the Browns’ head coach. They reached the playoffs twice in his first four seasons, but lost their opening game both times and then went 8-26 over the last two seasons.

Poor quarterback play had a lot to do with that record and Stefanski will take over a Falcons team that’s banking on Michael Penix returning from a serious knee injury. Whether it is Penix or someone else, Stefanski will need to get better production from the position if his Falcons tenure is going to be more fruitful.