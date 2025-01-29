Cowboys hire LB coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis

The Cowboys announced three additions to their coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to confirming the previously reported move to hire Aaron Whitecotton as their defensive line coach, the team also announced that Dave Borgonzi will be their linebackers coach and that Andre Curtis will serve as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Borgonzi and Curtis were both on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’s final coaching staff with the Bears and they remained on staff after Eberflus was fired in late November.

Borgonzi, whose brother Mike was recently hired as the Titans General Manager, worked for the Cowboys in 2012 and 2013. He’s also worked for the Buccaneers and Colts.

Curtis was the safeties coach in Chicago and also interviewed for the coordinator job with the Cowboys. He spent 2015-2021 as a defensive backs coach with the Seahawks and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was on the staff in Seattle for three of those seasons.