 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 10, 2025 08:28 PM

The Cowboys are hiring Steve Shimko as their quarterbacks coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He served as the Cowboys’ offensive analyst last season.

Shimko will replace Scott Tolzien.

Shimko and head coach Brian Schottenheimer worked together in Seattle in 2018-19. Shimko’s experience includes working as a graduate assistant at Rutgers, Western Michigan and Georgia. He landed his first on-field job at Garden City Community College as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

He held that job until leaving for the Seahawks.

Shimko joined Boston College as tight ends coach in 2020 and became the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2023.

The Cowboys have hired Ken Dorsey as their pass game specialist. He will have an on-field rote, working with Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, per Archer. Chase Haslett held that role last year.

Dorsey’s hiring was reported earlier today, but his title was unclear.