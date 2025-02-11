Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as quarterbacks coach

The Cowboys are hiring Steve Shimko as their quarterbacks coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He served as the Cowboys’ offensive analyst last season.

Shimko will replace Scott Tolzien.

Shimko and head coach Brian Schottenheimer worked together in Seattle in 2018-19. Shimko’s experience includes working as a graduate assistant at Rutgers, Western Michigan and Georgia. He landed his first on-field job at Garden City Community College as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

He held that job until leaving for the Seahawks.

Shimko joined Boston College as tight ends coach in 2020 and became the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2023.

The Cowboys have hired Ken Dorsey as their pass game specialist. He will have an on-field rote, working with Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, per Archer. Chase Haslett held that role last year.

Dorsey’s hiring was reported earlier today, but his title was unclear.