Cowboys hire Tiquan Underwood as assistant WRs coach

  
Published February 3, 2025 06:55 PM

The Cowboys are hiring Tiquan Underwood as assistant receivers coach, Albert Breer of MMQB reports.

He was with New England last year under Jerod Mayo, but the offensive coaches, including wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes and Underwood, were not retained under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Underwood, 37, also had interest from Florida State, per Breer.

Underwood worked as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh in 2022-23.

After a nine-year professional playing career in the NFL and CFL, Underwood began his coaching career at Lafayette in 2018 as a wide receivers coach. He went to the Dolphins in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach and spent the 2020-21 seasons as the wide receivers coach at Rutgers.