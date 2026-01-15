Dre Greenlaw remains a limited participant Wednesday

The Broncos’ Wednesday injury report remained the same as Tuesday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) again was a limited participant. He missed the final two games of the regular season after injuring a hamstring in Week 16.

In seven games this season, Greenlaw totaled 43 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers sat out the regular season finale with a hip injury. He was a full participant in practice as the Broncos continued their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Bills.

Linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle) and tight end Lucas Krull (foot) were the team’s other limited participants. Krull was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday and can be activated to play against Buffalo.