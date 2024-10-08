Cowboys hopeful CB DaRon Bland can make his 2024 debut Sunday

The Cowboys have taken some hard hits on defense, but one of their injured stars could return this week.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who missed the first five games with a stress fracture in his foot, could have at least a limited role against the Lions.

“I think DaRon Bland has a real chance,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “I don’t know if he’ll play the whole game, but I think he’s ready to start mixing it up. Short of a real setback, DaRon should be ready to dress and help us on the defensive side of the ball and the secondary.”

Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions last season, returning a single-season record five for touchdowns.

He injured his foot two weeks before the start of the season and went on injured reserve.

The Cowboys have started three different cornerbacks in Bland’s spot in five games. Rookie Caelen Carson started the first three games before a shoulder injury, and Andrew Booth and Amani Oruwariye have started the past two games respectively.