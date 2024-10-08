 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys hopeful CB DaRon Bland can make his 2024 debut Sunday

  
Published October 8, 2024 07:24 PM

The Cowboys have taken some hard hits on defense, but one of their injured stars could return this week.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who missed the first five games with a stress fracture in his foot, could have at least a limited role against the Lions.

“I think DaRon Bland has a real chance,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “I don’t know if he’ll play the whole game, but I think he’s ready to start mixing it up. Short of a real setback, DaRon should be ready to dress and help us on the defensive side of the ball and the secondary.”

Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions last season, returning a single-season record five for touchdowns.

He injured his foot two weeks before the start of the season and went on injured reserve.

The Cowboys have started three different cornerbacks in Bland’s spot in five games. Rookie Caelen Carson started the first three games before a shoulder injury, and Andrew Booth and Amani Oruwariye have started the past two games respectively.