Cowboys’ injury list grows Thursday, with 17 players either DNP or limited

On Wednesday, the Cowboys had five players out of practice and 10 others who were limited. They had eight players out on Thursday, with nine others limited.

The Cowboys added defensive end Dante Fowler (illness) and quarterback Joe Milton (personal) to the list of players who didn’t practice. Neither was on the report on Wednesday.

Defensive end Sam Williams (shoulder) also was a new addition to the report, but he had a full practice.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) were downgraded Thursday to DNP. Mingo, who remains on injured reserve, was a full participant on Wednesday, while Sanders was a limited participant.

Safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) returned to limited work after sitting out on Wednesday’s work.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hip), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), defensive end James Houston (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), right guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (ankle) again were limited.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion) was back to full participation, taking another step in the protocol.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee) were full participants again.