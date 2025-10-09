 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys’ injury list grows Thursday, with 17 players either DNP or limited

  
Published October 9, 2025 05:05 PM

On Wednesday, the Cowboys had five players out of practice and 10 others who were limited. They had eight players out on Thursday, with nine others limited.

The Cowboys added defensive end Dante Fowler (illness) and quarterback Joe Milton (personal) to the list of players who didn’t practice. Neither was on the report on Wednesday.

Defensive end Sam Williams (shoulder) also was a new addition to the report, but he had a full practice.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) were downgraded Thursday to DNP. Mingo, who remains on injured reserve, was a full participant on Wednesday, while Sanders was a limited participant.

Safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) returned to limited work after sitting out on Wednesday’s work.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hip), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), defensive end James Houston (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), right guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (ankle) again were limited.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion) was back to full participation, taking another step in the protocol.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee) were full participants again.