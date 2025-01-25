 Skip navigation
Cowboys interview Chris Banjo for special teams coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2025 03:23 PM

The Cowboys have a new head coach in place and they have started working on filling out Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys interviewed Chris Banjo for their special teams coordinator job on Saturday. John Fassell had the job for the last five years, but he left for the same position on the Titans’ staff this week.

Banjo has been an assistant special teams coach in Denver for the last two years. He spent the previous decade playing defensive back and special teams for the Packers, Saints, and Cardinals.

The 49ers also interviewed Banjo for their special teams job and he’s been mentioned as a potential candidate for that job on Aaron Glenn’s staff with the Jets.