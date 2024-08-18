 Skip navigation
Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey makes a 66-yard field goal

  
Published August 17, 2024 11:54 PM

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made a 66-yard field goal to end the first half of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Raiders.

The kick won’t official count since it came in a preseason game, but it tied the longest field goal in NFL history. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a 66-yarder on the final play to beat the Lions in a 2021 game.

Trey Lance had a 20-yard scramble to the Raiders 48, sliding down and calling timeout with three seconds remaining in the second quarter. It allowed Aubrey’s attempt, which Next Gen stats estimates would have good from 72 yards.

The Cowboys celebrated with Aubrey before leaving the field for halftime holding a 13-6 lead over the Raiders.

Aubrey was short on a 65-yarder last week.

His longest field goal last season as a rookie was 60 yards as he went 36-of-38 and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.