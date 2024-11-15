Cowboys OGs Zack Martin, Tyler Smith were limited in Friday’s practice

Left guard Tyler Smith (knee) remained limited in Friday’s walkthrough as the Cowboys continue preparations for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) returned to limited work after missing Thursday’s work.

The Cowboys have 18 players on their practice report, with Martin one of three changes to it from Thursday.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (illness) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/illness) returned to full participation after missing practice a day earlier.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), fullback Hunter Luepke (calf), quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) remained out of practice. Prescott will go on injured reserve after having season-ending surgery this week.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe) again was limited.

Eight other players remained full participants.