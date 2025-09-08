Cowboys place DT Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve

The Cowboys have placed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve, the team announced.

Winfrey injured his back in an Aug. 31 practice, did not practice the rest of the week and was ruled out of Thursday’s season opener against the Eagles.

He now will miss at least the next four games.

Winfrey has not played in the NFL since 2023, which also was the last time he was on a roster. The Browns, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, released him a year later after a second off-field incident.

He later signed with the Jets’ practice squad and appeared in one game in 2023.

Winfrey has not been in the league since, but he earned All-UFL honors this season with the Birmingham Stallions. Winfrey totaled 29 tackles and a sack.

Safety Malik Hooker, who has a sore toe, was not at Monday’s brief practice either, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.