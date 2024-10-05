 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys put Brandin Cooks on IR

  
Published October 5, 2024 01:22 PM

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is going to miss Sunday night’s game against the Steelers and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

The Cowboys announced that Cooks has been placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a recent procedure and word this week was that the Cowboys hoped he’d only miss one game as a result.

Saturday’s news shows that won’t be the case and that makes it all the more necessary that other wideouts like Jalen Tolbert, KeVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy step up in the coming weeks.

The Cowboys signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. They also elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive end Carl Lawson from the practice squad. Running back Dalvin Cook was not called up and is still waiting to make his Cowboys debut.