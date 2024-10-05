Cowboys put Brandin Cooks on IR

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is going to miss Sunday night’s game against the Steelers and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

The Cowboys announced that Cooks has been placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a recent procedure and word this week was that the Cowboys hoped he’d only miss one game as a result.

Saturday’s news shows that won’t be the case and that makes it all the more necessary that other wideouts like Jalen Tolbert, KeVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy step up in the coming weeks.

The Cowboys signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. They also elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive end Carl Lawson from the practice squad. Running back Dalvin Cook was not called up and is still waiting to make his Cowboys debut.