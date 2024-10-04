Dak Prescott: Young WRs have opportunity with Brandin Cooks out

An injury opened the door to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott heading into his rookie season and he made the most of it.

Now Prescott is looking for a wide receiver to do the same thing. Brandin Cooks will miss at least this Sunday’s game against the Steelers because of an infection in his knee and that opens the door for someone to follow in the quarterback’s footsteps.

“It’s an opportunity to show the depth of this team, and what we’re made of,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Young guys, as we talk about, you were going to have to count on them late in the year — we’ve got to count on them now. That’s the NFL. I mean, honestly it’s how I got my job. It’s how a lot of people have stepped in and gotten the job. Tyler Smith, right? When your number’s called, jump in, show that you belong here, show that you can prepare the right way, and make the most of your opportunity.”

Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, and fourth-round pick Ryan Flournoy are the players with a chance to step up. We’ll learn soon enough if anyone pulls it off.