Cowboys put Cooper Beebe on IR, officially sign Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is officially a Cowboy.

The Cowboys announced the signing of the veteran defensive end on Monday afternoon. They also announced that center Cooper Beebe has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Beebe suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s overtime win over the Giants and a report said he’s looking at a 6-8 week absence as a result of the injury. Monday’s move means he’ll miss at least four games.

Brock Hoffman replaced Beebe against the Giants and is expected to be the starter against the Bears in Week 3 as well.

Clowney visited the Cowboys last week and word of his agreement on a deal was announced by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Sunday’s win. The coming days should bring more word on how soon he’ll be making his first appearance with the team.