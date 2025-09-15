 Skip navigation
johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing 'growing pains' as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Cowboys put Cooper Beebe on IR, officially sign Jadeveon Clowney

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:51 PM

Jadeveon Clowney is officially a Cowboy.

The Cowboys announced the signing of the veteran defensive end on Monday afternoon. They also announced that center Cooper Beebe has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Beebe suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s overtime win over the Giants and a report said he’s looking at a 6-8 week absence as a result of the injury. Monday’s move means he’ll miss at least four games.

Brock Hoffman replaced Beebe against the Giants and is expected to be the starter against the Bears in Week 3 as well.

Clowney visited the Cowboys last week and word of his agreement on a deal was announced by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Sunday’s win. The coming days should bring more word on how soon he’ll be making his first appearance with the team.