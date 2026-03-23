Cowboys re-sign Corey Ballentine

The Cowboys re-signed cornerback Corey Ballentine, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Ballentine, who turns 30 next month, spent part of last season with the team. The Cowboys signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 25 after the Patriots waived him, and Ballentine bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

In five games, he made two tackles, seeing action on 23 defensive snaps and 47 on special teams.

The Giants made him a sixth-round pick in 2019, and he has also played for the Jets, Lions and Packers.

In his career, Ballentine has totaled 103 tackles, an interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 75 games. He has made 11 starts.