 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys release Gareon Conley

  
Published July 28, 2024 12:59 PM

Cornerback Gareon Conley’s bid to get back in the NFL with the Cowboys has come to an end.

The Cowboys announced Conley’s release on Sunday. Conley had signed with the team in June after playing in the UFL for the DC Defenders.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Conley informed the team that he plans to retire.

Conley was a 2017 first-round pick by the Raiders and he was traded to the Texans during the 2019 season. He remained with Houston in 2020, but spent the year on injured reserve and was out of the league until resurfacing with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Conley had 94 tackles, four interceptions and 29 passes defensed while with the Raiders and Texans.