Cowboys release Gareon Conley

Cornerback Gareon Conley’s bid to get back in the NFL with the Cowboys has come to an end.

The Cowboys announced Conley’s release on Sunday. Conley had signed with the team in June after playing in the UFL for the DC Defenders.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Conley informed the team that he plans to retire.

Conley was a 2017 first-round pick by the Raiders and he was traded to the Texans during the 2019 season. He remained with Houston in 2020, but spent the year on injured reserve and was out of the league until resurfacing with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Conley had 94 tackles, four interceptions and 29 passes defensed while with the Raiders and Texans.