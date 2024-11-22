Cowboys RG Zack Martin doubtful; CB DaRon Bland set to make season debut

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin made first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive season in 2023 and for the seventh time in his career. He is not expected to earn those honors this year in what could be his final season.

Martin, whose resume screams first-ballot Hall of Famer, isn’t likely to play Sunday as injuries are starting to take their toll in his 11th season.

The Cowboys list him as doubtful with ankle and shoulder injuries that kept him out of practice all week.

The Cowboys starting left guard, Tyler Smith, is questionable with ankle and knee injuries. He returned to limited work Friday.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) will not play.

The Cowboys could activate swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) this week as all three are questionable. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) is set to make his 2024 debut as he has no designation.

Bland is on the active roster, but the Cowboys would have to make roster moves to get Edoga, Kneeland and/or Cooks on the 53-player roster from injured reserve. They will move safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) to season-ending injured reserve Saturday in one corresponding move.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) also are questionable. Diggs popped up on the practice report Thursday with limited work, and he remained limited Friday. Vigil did not practice all week.