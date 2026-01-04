 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku ejected

  
Published January 4, 2026 03:05 PM

Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku had a solid rookie season, but it ended prematurely.

Ezeiruaku was ejected for pulling the helmet off Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The skirmish started when the Giants offensive linemen took offense to James Houston’s hit on Jaxson Dart, who threw a 13-yard touchdown to Tyrone Tracy on the play. Offensive lineman Marcus Mebow had words with Houston.

It set off a fracas.

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, which was automatically declined for the penalty on Ezeiruaku.

It was a tough finish for Ezeiruaku, the team’s second-round pick, who lost a sack in the first half because of Mbow’s tripping penalty. Ezeiruaku’s last sack came on Nov. 3.

He finished his first season with two sacks.

The Giants lead the Cowboys 24-10.