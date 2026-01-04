Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku ejected

Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku had a solid rookie season, but it ended prematurely.

Ezeiruaku was ejected for pulling the helmet off Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The skirmish started when the Giants offensive linemen took offense to James Houston’s hit on Jaxson Dart, who threw a 13-yard touchdown to Tyrone Tracy on the play. Offensive lineman Marcus Mebow had words with Houston.

It set off a fracas.

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, which was automatically declined for the penalty on Ezeiruaku.

It was a tough finish for Ezeiruaku, the team’s second-round pick, who lost a sack in the first half because of Mbow’s tripping penalty. Ezeiruaku’s last sack came on Nov. 3.

He finished his first season with two sacks.

The Giants lead the Cowboys 24-10.