nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Cowboys rookie LT Tyler Guyton leaves with a knee injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:55 PM

The injuries are piling up for the Cowboys.

They lost their second-round pick, Marshawn Kneeland, on their first defensive series. Kneeland, who was making his first career start at defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons out, left with a knee injury. The Cowboys have ruled him out.

In the second quarter, left tackle Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick, injured his knee. He is questionable to return after limping to the X-ray room.

The Cowboys moved Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle and T.J. Bass came off the bench to play left guard.

Dallas leads 6-3 late in the first half.