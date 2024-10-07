Cowboys rookie LT Tyler Guyton leaves with a knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the Cowboys.

They lost their second-round pick, Marshawn Kneeland, on their first defensive series. Kneeland, who was making his first career start at defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons out, left with a knee injury. The Cowboys have ruled him out.

In the second quarter, left tackle Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick, injured his knee. He is questionable to return after limping to the X-ray room.

The Cowboys moved Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle and T.J. Bass came off the bench to play left guard.

Dallas leads 6-3 late in the first half.