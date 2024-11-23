 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rule out Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin

  
Published November 23, 2024 03:26 PM

The Cowboys won’t have several key players when they take on Washington on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that it has downgraded cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) to out. Neither made the trip to Washington.

Diggs was questionable after popping up on the injury report Thursday, and Martin was doubtful.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) will miss a seventh game as the Cowboys did not activate him from injured reserve. He made nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the first four games.

The Cowboys also announced they placed safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) on season-ending injured reserve and waived defensive end KJ Henry.

They activated swing tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland from injured reserve back to the 53-player roster, so both players will return Sunday.

Dallas elevated tight end Princeton Fant and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad.

The Cowboys previously ruled out tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion).