Cowboys rule out Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin

The Cowboys won’t have several key players when they take on Washington on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that it has downgraded cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) to out. Neither made the trip to Washington.

Diggs was questionable after popping up on the injury report Thursday, and Martin was doubtful.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) will miss a seventh game as the Cowboys did not activate him from injured reserve. He made nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the first four games.

The Cowboys also announced they placed safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) on season-ending injured reserve and waived defensive end KJ Henry.

They activated swing tackle Chuma Edoga and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland from injured reserve back to the 53-player roster, so both players will return Sunday.

Dallas elevated tight end Princeton Fant and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad.

The Cowboys previously ruled out tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion).