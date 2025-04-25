 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys select Alabama OG Tyler Booker 12th overall

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:30 PM

Texas receiver Matthew Golden remains on the draft board after the Cowboys surprisingly passed on him to help their offensive line.

The Cowboys selected Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick.

Booker has big shoes to fill, replacing right guard Zack Martin, one of the best players at his position in NFL history.

Booker made 27 starts for the Crimson Tide, with 26 coming at left guard and one at left tackle. He earned first-team All-America honors in 2024.

The Cowboys now have selected four offensive linemen in the first three rounds in the past four drafts. Left guard Tyler Smith and left tackle Tyler Guyton also were first-round picks.

The Cowboys still have a big need at wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb.