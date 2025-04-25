Cowboys select Alabama OG Tyler Booker 12th overall

Texas receiver Matthew Golden remains on the draft board after the Cowboys surprisingly passed on him to help their offensive line.

The Cowboys selected Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick.

Booker has big shoes to fill, replacing right guard Zack Martin, one of the best players at his position in NFL history.

Booker made 27 starts for the Crimson Tide, with 26 coming at left guard and one at left tackle. He earned first-team All-America honors in 2024.

The Cowboys now have selected four offensive linemen in the first three rounds in the past four drafts. Left guard Tyler Smith and left tackle Tyler Guyton also were first-round picks.

The Cowboys still have a big need at wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb.