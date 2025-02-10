Cowboys set to hire Ken Dorsey in a role not yet finalized

The Cowboys are finalizing a deal to hire former Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, NFL Media reports.

Dorsey’s role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff is yet to be determined. The Cowboys initially hired Schottenheimer as a coaching analyst in 2022, so it’s possible Dorsey starts in a similar role with the Cowboys.

Or maybe he’s the hire for their quarterbacks job, which is not yet filled.

Dorsey. 43, interviewed for the offensive coordinator position that went to Klayton Adams.

The Browns fired Dorsey as their offensive coordinator after the season. Cleveland finished the season 28th in yards and 32nd in points. While Dorsey was not the team’s play-caller to begin the year, he took over the role midway through the season.

Dorsey was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2022 before the Bills fired him midway through the 2023 season.

Schottenheimer will call the plays for the Cowboys in 2025.