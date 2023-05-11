 Skip navigation
Cowboys sign all eight draft picks

  
Published May 11, 2023 03:51 PM

The Cowboys have signed all eight of their 2023 draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Dallas now has defensive tackle Mazi Smith (first round), tight end Luke Schoonmaker (second round), linebacker DeMarvion Overshawn (third round), defensive end Viliami Fehoko (fourth round), offensive tackle Asim Richards (fifth round), defensive back Eric Scott (sixth round), running back Deuce Vaughn (sixth round) and receiver Jalen Brooks (seventh round) under contract.

Smith signed a four-year deal worth $13.3 million with a signing bonus of $6.7 million as the 26th overall pick.

In three years in Ann Arbor, Smith totaled 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, half a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defensed.

The Cowboys had a need for a run-stopper, and he will join Johnathan Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore at the position.