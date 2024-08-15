Cowboys sign Carl Lawson

Veteran defensive end Carl Lawson has found his new home in Dallas.

The Cowboys are signing Lawson, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s the second time in less than 24 hours that the Cowboys have bolstered their defensive front, following the trade for Jordan Phillips on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Lawson played the last three seasons with the Jets and appeared in six games last year, with no starts. The year before he started all 17 games, and the Cowboys will hope he can become a consistent and reliable part of their rotation.

Lawson has had some serious injuries, including a torn ACL in college and a torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2021 season with the Jets, but he has also been an accomplished pass rusher at times, both with the Jets and in his first four NFL seasons with the Bengals. Now he joins his third NFL team just weeks before the start of the season.